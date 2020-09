KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are celebrating a new addition to their family.

Matthews posted on her twitter that the soon-to-be wedded couple is expecting a child.

Mahomes recently proposed to Matthews the day he received his Super Bowl ring.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.