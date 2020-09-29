Local groups hosting watch party for Presidential debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some local groups are hosting watch parties to watch President Trump and Former Vice President go head to head.

The Washburn University College Republicans plan to have a watch party at AJ’s Pizzeria Tuesday night to watch the debate.

The Kansas Democrats will be not hosting a watch party. One delegate said they do not plan to gather together because of COVID-19, and rather watch it safely in their own homes.

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will battle it out on stage for the first time on Tuesday night.

Both Republicans and Democrats are looking for candidates to discuss certain topics.

Berry Grissom with the Kansas Democratic Party says voters are looking to hear discussions on health care.

“We’re talking about being in a pandemic and in the middle of the pandemic, we’re also talking about taking people’s health care away," Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas, Berry Grissom said. “So, I think that’s something that hits home, no matter what party you are. Your family, your children are covered with health insurance, affordable health insurance.”

"He needs to let voters know that affordable health care is number one for him, he also needs to let voters know that he has a plan, and aggressively addressing the COVID-19 from day 1,” Grissom continued.

Communications Director with Kansas GOP, CJ Grover says voters will be reminded of President Trump’s time in office.

“I think voters who are undecided right now need to determine whether you want to continue moving forward, and continue to the progress we’ve made the last for years, or whether you want to turn back the clock and you want to go back to the old status quo,” Grover said.

“The biggest top line take away you’re going to hear tonight is that President Trump has done more for this country in 48 months in office than Joe Biden has done in 48 years in office. He’ll talk about those accomplishments tonight and what he’s going to continue doing for the next four years after he wins on November 3rd,” Grover continued.

Political Science Professor at the University of Kansas says Presidential debates are an essential part of General Election, but many voters have already decided.

“They’re not really events that do much to persuade voters," Dr. Patrick Miller said. "I would not expect anything unusual here. I don’t think this will be a very consequential debate of the election. In polling this year, voters seem to be very decided.”

We will have full coverage from the reactions of Republicans and Democrats at 10 on 13 NEWS.

