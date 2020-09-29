Advertisement

Local groups hosting watch party for Presidential debate

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some local groups are hosting watch parties to watch President Trump and Former Vice President go head to head.

The Washburn University College Republicans plan to have a watch party at AJ’s Pizzeria Tuesday night to watch the debate.

The Kansas Democrats will be not hosting a watch party. One delegate said they do not plan to gather together because of COVID-19, and rather watch it safely in their own homes.

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will battle it out on stage for the first time on Tuesday night.

Both Republicans and Democrats are looking for candidates to discuss certain topics.

Berry Grissom with the Kansas Democratic Party says voters are looking to hear discussions on health care.

“We’re talking about being in a pandemic and in the middle of the pandemic, we’re also talking about taking people’s health care away," Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas, Berry Grissom said. “So, I think that’s something that hits home, no matter what party you are. Your family, your children are covered with health insurance, affordable health insurance.”

"He needs to let voters know that affordable health care is number one for him, he also needs to let voters know that he has a plan, and aggressively addressing the COVID-19 from day 1,” Grissom continued.

Communications Director with Kansas GOP, CJ Grover says voters will be reminded of President Trump’s time in office.

“I think voters who are undecided right now need to determine whether you want to continue moving forward, and continue to the progress we’ve made the last for years, or whether you want to turn back the clock and you want to go back to the old status quo,” Grover said.

“The biggest top line take away you’re going to hear tonight is that President Trump has done more for this country in 48 months in office than Joe Biden has done in 48 years in office. He’ll talk about those accomplishments tonight and what he’s going to continue doing for the next four years after he wins on November 3rd,” Grover continued.

Political Science Professor at the University of Kansas says Presidential debates are an essential part of General Election, but many voters have already decided.

“They’re not really events that do much to persuade voters," Dr. Patrick Miller said. "I would not expect anything unusual here. I don’t think this will be a very consequential debate of the election. In polling this year, voters seem to be very decided.”

We will have full coverage from the reactions of Republicans and Democrats at 10 on 13 NEWS.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD clears area near Gage Park to inspect suspicious package

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
TPD was dispatched to the 4100 block of Southwest 6th St. to investigate a suspicious item found in a vehicle. The TPD Bomb Unit was brought in out of caution. The area has been blocked off while they investigate.

News

Some local groups are hosting watch parties to watch Presidential debate Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thunder Over the Heartland will be Topeka's first air show in over 20 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Great Topeka Airshow is taking to the skies of the Capital City once again, with a new name and the help of the Country Stampede.

News

Man charged with murder testifies he acted in self defense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
The question isn’t whether Kristoffer Lee Klesath, who is charged with murder, shot Darton A. Fields II in self-defense or whether it was murder, according to testimony Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly calls new CMS guidance a step in the right direction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is praising new CMS guidance on nursing home visits as a step in the right direction for the emotional health of residents and families.

News

USD 501 expands access for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools has adjusted schedules to allow for more in-person access for students throughout the school week.

News

USD 501 welcomes first group of freshmen to high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Topeka Public Schools welcomed their first group of ninth graders to their high schools for the first time after weeks of remote learning.

News

USD 501 Allowing Students in groups

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501 Topeka High School front entrance.

News

Kansas High Court allows courts to collect contact information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is now allowing courts to collect contact information.

Sports

Mahomes and fiance expecting child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are celebrating a new addition to their family. Matthews posted on her twitter that the soon-to-be wedded couple is expecting a child.