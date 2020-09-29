Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will stop in Topeka and he will be joined by Jake LaTurner, former Governor Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

According to Marshall, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the bus will be located at the Kansas Grain & Feed Association parking lot at 816 SW Tyler St. Suite 100 from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.