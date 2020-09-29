Advertisement

Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will stop in Topeka and he will be joined by Jake LaTurner, former Governor Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

According to Marshall, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the bus will be located at the Kansas Grain & Feed Association parking lot at 816 SW Tyler St. Suite 100 from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Kansas GOP announces Keep Kansas Great bus tour

