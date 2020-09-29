Kansas High Court allows courts to collect contact information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is now allowing courts to collect contact information.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has adopted Rule 124 allowing courts to collect contact information from witnesses and potential jurors volunteering it to help with case processing, scheduling or participation in a hearing or trial.

According to the Court, contact information will include the current mailing address, phone number and email address. It said the contact information is not a public record under the Kansas Open Records Act and will not be disclosed to anyone outside the courts.

The Court said courts will use the contact information as a service to potential jurors and witnesses. It said it may be used to remind witnesses to appear or to alert jurors of last-minute instructions for reporting. It said the new rule also helps prevent unnecessary trips to the courthouse in the event a hearing is canceled or rescheduled.

According to the Supreme Court, Rule 124 includes provisions for retaining and disposing of the contact information that is collected.

