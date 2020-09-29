Kansas City drug trafficker sentenced to two decades in prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City drug trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a man that trafficked methamphetamine in the Kansas City metro area has was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison.

According to McAllister, Michael Pruitt, 50, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

McAllister said in Pruitt’s plea, he admitted to supplying methamphetamine in pound quantities to dealers that were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Kansas City metro area.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Pruitt had storage units where he kept firearms and drugs that he sold. He said Pruitt was observed leaving a unit that was found to contain 48 firearms.

McAllister said he is thankful for the work of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.