Holmes Murphy Foundation donates to two KC nonprofits

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
WAUKEE, IA. (WIBW) - The Holmes Murphy Foundation is donating over $100,000 in collective impact to local nonprofits, including two from Kansas City.

The Holmes Murphy Foundation says it is excited to announce that over $100,000 has been donated to 29 different nonprofit organizations through its Giving Back Program. It said this includes two nonprofits from Kansas City.

“Despite the current situation we’re all in with COVID-19 and economic uncertainties, we wanted to continue our mission of giving back to our communities,” said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO. “Now, more than ever, many organizations are in need of our help and support, and we will be there for them.”

The Foundation said it chose to take a more localized approach to its 2020 giving strategy, allowing employees to select 501(c)(3) or nonprofit organizations in their specific geographic locations that align with its giving pillars of Youth Education, Health & Human Services, Arts & Culture and Diversity & Inclusion.

According to the Foundation, recipients are as follows:

  • Bigfork:
    • Abbie Shelter
  • Cedar Rapids:
    • Foundation 2
    • United Way of East Central Iowa
    • Urban Dreams
  • Dallas:
    • Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
    • The Family Place
    • Mission Oak Cliff
  • Davenport:
    • Eastern Iowa Community College Foundation
  • Denver:
    • Denver Child Advocacy Center
    • NAMI
    • Zuma’s Rescue Ranch
    • Wounded Warrior Project
  • Grand Cayman
    • National Council Voluntary Organization; Children Services
  • Kansas City:
    • Hope Builders
    • The Battle Within
  • Madison:
    • Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
  • Minneapolis:
    • Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-Light the Night
    • Second Harvest Heartland
    • YMCA Equity Innovation Center of Excellence
  • Omaha:
    • Nebraska Sports Council
    • ABIDE
  • Peoria:
    • Dream Center, Peoria
  • Salt Lake City
    • AFSP Utah
  • Scottsdale:
    • Arizona Charter Schools Association
  • Sioux Falls:
    • Tiger National Athletic Booster Club
    • Tea School District
  • Waukee
    • Food Bank of Iowa
    • Urban Dreams
    • Young Women’s Resource Center

Holmes Murphy said in 2019 it contributed almost $1.3 million in charitable donations and logged over 10,000 volunteer hours throughout its markets. It said it looks forward to continuing to partner with area nonprofits in the future.

“As we think about this past year of changes, challenges, and uncertainty, our Holmes Murphy Foundation remains committed to the need of giving back in our communities,” said Susan Hatten, Sr. Manager, Corporate Community Engagement. “We are delighted to help where we can and will continue to work to make our communities Better Tomorrow Than Yesterday!”

