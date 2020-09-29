Great Topeka Airshow returns to Capital City as Thunder Over the Heartland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Topeka Airshow is gracing the Capital City once again, with a new name and the help of the Country Stampede.

Brooks Pettit, the organizer of the airshow and president of Vaerus Aviation, says he has partnered with the Country Stampede at the Heartland to bring Thunder Over the Heartland to the Capital City in June of 2021. He said the partnership ensures the event will be a huge success.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said the airshow will take place over the Topeka Regional Airport and will feature a special night show. It said performances include military displays from the 190th Air Refueling Wing.

Pettit said the name of the show is Thunder Over the Heartland and those interested can even enter a contest for a chance to win free tickets.

According to Pettit, tickets for the airshow are already on sale at HeartlandAirshow.com and there will be a bus route to and from the festival, airshow and parking lot.

“This large-scale airshow will be a sensational display of aviation. Spectators of all ages will enjoy this special showcase from the 190th and other North American units,” said Brooks Pettit, president of Vaerus Aviation. “Vaerus Aviation is overjoyed to be able to partner with the Country Stampede to bring Topeka its biggest airshow in 30 years.”

Wayne Rouse, president of the Country Stampede at the Heartland, says while the 25th anniversary of the festival will be taking it to the next level by featuring award-winning artists such as Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Riley Green, the airshow will also bring some exciting events for country music lovers.

“This is the perfect way to punctuate a memorable weekend,” said Rouse.

According to the pair, the show will take place on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, and all festival-goers that purchase a Country Stampede wristband will have free admission to the airshow.

“Country music and good flying, this is awesome,” said Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla.

De La Isla said the airshow gives Topeka an opportunity to showcase who it is. She said she is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic is over by then so residents can enjoy the festival and the show. However, the nature of the event also allows for public health guidelines to still be followed to decrease the spread of the virus, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“In addition to being a perfect complement to the Stampede, the Thunder Over the Heartland airshow is sure to be a thrilling and memorable way to kick off summertime fun in Topeka next year,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

