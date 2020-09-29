Gov. Kelly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Hunting and Fishing Day

MEADE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Hunting and Fishing Day by touring the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery.

Governor Laura Kelly says she toured the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery in Meade and signed proclamations in honor of both Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“I am a firm believer in the importance of outdoor recreation and our State Parks to the health and well-being of our citizens,” Governor Kelly said. “My National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation is a celebration of Kansas' many outdoor opportunities – and also recognition of the tremendous impact these activities have on our economy, particularly in rural parts of Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly said she was joined by Brad Loveless, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Audé Negrete, Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission. She said through a new partnership between their organizations, they announced a new language access program giving Spanish-speaking Kansans access to KDWPT communications.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, over 85,000 Kansans identify Spanish as their preferred language.

“Our state’s abundant hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities are known nationwide – but we need to ensure that all Kansans can enjoy these opportunities equally,” Governor Kelly said. “This exciting new partnership is a significant first step toward making our services more accessible and inclusive.”

Gov. Kelly said during her visit, she signed a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and highlighting the far-reaching contributions of Hispanic and Latino Kansans.

“Kansas is home to dedicated Latino farmworkers, doctors and nurses, business owners, educators, servicemembers, and many others who undoubtedly make our state a better place – many of whom have worked as frontline workers during the pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “My Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation is not only a celebration but also a reminder that we must continue to advocate for equal representation and opportunity for all people.”

To read the National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation, click here.

To read the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation, click here.

