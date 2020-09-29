Advertisement

Gov. Kelly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Hunting and Fishing Day

Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hunting and Fishing Day by touring the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery.
Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hunting and Fishing Day by touring the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Hunting and Fishing Day by touring the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery.

Governor Laura Kelly says she toured the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery in Meade and signed proclamations in honor of both Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“I am a firm believer in the importance of outdoor recreation and our State Parks to the health and well-being of our citizens,” Governor Kelly said. “My National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation is a celebration of Kansas' many outdoor opportunities – and also recognition of the tremendous impact these activities have on our economy, particularly in rural parts of Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly said she was joined by Brad Loveless, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Audé Negrete, Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission. She said through a new partnership between their organizations, they announced a new language access program giving Spanish-speaking Kansans access to KDWPT communications.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, over 85,000 Kansans identify Spanish as their preferred language.

“Our state’s abundant hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities are known nationwide – but we need to ensure that all Kansans can enjoy these opportunities equally,” Governor Kelly said. “This exciting new partnership is a significant first step toward making our services more accessible and inclusive.”

Gov. Kelly said during her visit, she signed a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and highlighting the far-reaching contributions of Hispanic and Latino Kansans.

“Kansas is home to dedicated Latino farmworkers, doctors and nurses, business owners, educators, servicemembers, and many others who undoubtedly make our state a better place – many of whom have worked as frontline workers during the pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “My Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation is not only a celebration but also a reminder that we must continue to advocate for equal representation and opportunity for all people.”

To read the National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation, click here.

To read the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White speck seen over Topeka is a high-flying balloon

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?

News

Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

News

ArtsConnect announces 2020 Arty Award Honorees

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect is announcing its 2020 Arty Award Honorees and will celebrate them on Oct. 18 on the Evergy Plaza big screen.

News

White speck, UFO, seen over Topeka

Updated: 52 minutes ago
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?

Latest News

News

Kansas City drug trafficker sentenced to two decades in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City drug trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

News

Man sentenced following six deportations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man from Mexico who has been sentenced to federal prison following six deportations.

News

Topeka man arrested after brief vehicle chase in North Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Michael R. Wilkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a short vehicle chase Monday night in North Topeka, authorities said.

News

Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week awarded to K-State coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University head football coach Chris Klieman has been awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

News

Riley County police investigating arson report in Ogden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Riley County police are investigating an arson that was reported late Monday in the city of Ogden.

News

Great Topeka Airshow returns to Capital City as Thunder Over the Heartland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Great Topeka Airshow is gracing the Capital City once again, with the help of the Country Stampede.