Gov. Kelly calls new CMS guidance a step in the right direction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is praising new CMS guidance on nursing home visits as a step in the right direction for the emotional health of residents and families.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued new detailed guidance directing “reasonable ways nursing facilities can safely facilitate in-person visitation” to address the psychosocial needs of residents and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To this point, CMS policy and state guidance on visitation have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents and stopping the spread of the virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While we must continue to be vigilant in those efforts, my administration recognizes the prolonged separation of nursing facility residents from their loved ones has taken a significant mental health toll on everyone involved. Despite the risks certain to be involved, I have confidence facilities in Kansas will strike a healthy balance between safety protocols and reuniting families.”

According to Kelly, CMS directed nursing facilities to adhere to certain “core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention” at all times, including social distancing, temperature screens and cleaning protocols. She said outdoor visitation poses a lower risk than indoor visitation but indoor visitation can be allowed if there have been no new COVID-19 cases in a facility in the past 14 days and the facility is not conducting active outbreak testing.

Gov. Kelly said other requirements can be found here.

According to the Kansas Governor, facilities not adopting the new guidelines without a valid reason for keeping their doors closed face potential monetary penalties.

Gov. Kelly said individual facilities should use the following paraments as additional information to decide if indoor visitation is safe:

Low county positivity rate (<5%) = Visitation should occur according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and facility policies (beyond compassionate care visits)

Medium county positivity rate (5% – 10%) = Visitation should occur according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and facility policies (beyond compassionate care visits)

High county positivity rate (>10%) = Visitation should only occur for compassionate care situations according to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and facility policies

According to Gov. Kelly, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways nursing facilities operate. She said CMS has a list of residents' rights and protections under federal and state laws, which include but are not limited to, the right to be treated with dignity and respect, be free from abuse, neglect and discrimination and have friends and family visit and participate in their care.

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services collaborates with CMS to regulate nursing facilities in the state. She said KDADS conducts inspections of certified nursing homes on behalf of CMS to make sure they comply with federal laws and standards.

“We’re glad to see the guidelines shift back to focus more on ‘resident rights’ and a standardized approach,” said Scott Brunner, KDADS Deputy Director of Facilities. “We recognize it will take some time to implement these guidelines at the facility level because every facility in the state, sometimes within the same county, can face different challenges—from the number of positive cases to the availability of personal protective equipment or testing kits. We expect the facilities in Kansas will tailor these guidelines to their individual circumstances.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the guidance further authorizes states to provide $3,000 grants from Civil Monetary Penalty funds for facilities to buy equipment to facilitate visitation such as tents for outdoor visits or plexiglass screens. She said KDADS is working on the application process for facilities to request funding.

Gov. Kelly said the new guidance replaces the ban on visitation CMS imposed since mid-March and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in nursing facilities by instructing them to do the following:

Strictly limit visitation

Suspend communal dining and other congregate group activities for residents

Screen residents daily for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms

Screen anyone entering a facility for symptoms and adopt flexible sick-leave policies for staff

Require all facility staff to wear masks

According to the Kansas Governor, KDADS recognizes there are other long term care settings in the state that are not subject to the guidance issued by CMS for certified nursing facilities. She said the agency is using the federal guidelines as a road map to issue state guidance in the coming weeks for implementation in those settings throughout Kansas.

“We believe it’s important for each individual living in a care facility in Kansas to have a visitation plan in place to ensure person-centered care decisions are made considering factors beyond physical health,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “One focus of our guidance will be the residents' right to participate, along with their family where possible, in the creation of a visitation plan that considers their physical, mental and psychological well-being in supporting quality of life.”

