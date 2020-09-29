Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week awarded to K-State coach

ATLANTA, Geor. (WIBW) - Kansas State University head football coach Chris Klieman has been awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, say it has selected Kansas State University head football coach Chris Klieman as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

According to the Foundation, the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors football coaches that lead their teams to significant victories during the previous week, while also exhibiting its three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The Foundation said K-State entered Saturday’s game against No. 3 Oklahoma as a four-touchdown underdog, but overcame a 21 point second-half deficit to beat the Sooners 38-35 in a huge upset. It said K-State trailed by 21 points twice in the game, including a 35-14 deficit with 2:46 left in the third quarter, which ties for the biggest comeback in school history.

According to the Foundation, quarterback Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, while the Wildcat defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, to pull of the Norman, Okla., victory.

The Foundation said Saturday’s win was the first-ever by the University on the road against a top-three team and is the first time the school won two straight matchups with a top-five opponent, after a 48-41 win over No. 5 Oklahoma in 2019 in Manhattan.

“What a historic comeback win by coach Klieman and his Wildcat players,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would have respected coach Klieman’s ability to overcome what looked to be insurmountable odds trailing by three touchdowns late in the third and barely being able to fill out a roster that was depleted by COVID-19.”

Terry said Klieman was named the 35th head football coach at Kansas State in December of 2018. He said in one year, at the helm of the program, the Wildcats managed an eight-game win, finishing a tie for third in the Big 12 after being chosen ninth in the preseason. He said the eight wins by Klieman were the most in the school’s history by a first-year coach and also ranked second nationally among first-year Power Five head coaches in 2019, trailing only Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

According to the Foundation, in Klieman’s first year, he also led the Wildcats to a victory over No. 5 Oklahoma at home for the first time since 1996, won the program’s first game inside an SEC stadium at Mississippi State and secured a bowl bid with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Foundation said off the field, the Wildcats placed a school record by having 32 players on the Academic All-Big 12 team last year under Klieman, which included a league record 26 first team members. It said headlining the list was Adam Holtorf, Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a First Team Academic All American and candidate for the Campbell Trophy. It said the Wildcats also boasted an impressive Academic Progress Rate score of 978 in 2019 as well.

“Coach Klieman is already making his mark in Manhattan by achieving multiple milestones both on and off the field,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “The impact he’s already made on the football program in less than two seasons is nothing short of impressive. We look forward to seeing what additional landmarks he’s able to achieve in both the classroom and on the football field during this unique season.”

According to the Foundation, the Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, celebrates the head coach of an FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The Foundation said a panel made up of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will choose the final list of potential recipients at the end of the 2020 season. It said the winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta, Geor., during the week of this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

