District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 26 years, District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter is retiring.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter will retire on Dec. 8 after 26 years of service in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Court, Judge Carter was appointed judge in the 2nd Judicial District in April of 1994. It said Carter oversees traffic, criminal, probate, juvenile offender, child in need of care and civil cases in Wabaunsee Co. and traffic, misdemeanors and preliminary hearings in felony cases in Jackson Co.

The Court said Wabaunsee and Jackson Counties are part of the 2nd Judicial District, also encompassing Jefferson and Pottawatomie counties.

According to the Court, Carter worked as a court services officer and deputy sheriff before he became a judge. It said he was fortunate to spend his entire career working with people involved in the judicial system.

“As a judge, I have worked hard to view each case upon its merits, with understanding, compassion, and fairness,” he said.

Carter said he saw his role as a judge to help educate people about the courts.

“I have enjoyed working with local schools to conduct mock trials so students get a better understanding of our judicial system,” he said.

According to the Court, Carter is a graduate of Kansas State University and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

The Court said before being appointed judge, Carter was a management analyst and charter member of the Kansas Sentencing Commission. It said he helped develop guidelines and procedures, drafted the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines Act and was the lead staff member of several task forces for researching criminal justice issues.

Carter said he was president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association in 2010 and received its top honor, the Lee Nusser Award, in 2011.

The Court said Carter served in 2011 on the Kansas Supreme Court’s Blue Ribbon Commission, reviewing state court operations and structure to find improvements in the way courts serve Kansans. It said he served on the Kansas Tribal-State Judicial Forum since it began.

Carter said he received the Outstanding Court Services Officer of the Year award in 1988.

According to the Court, Carter also is a municipal court judge for eight cities in northeast Kansas and will retire from five while continuing to be a municipal judge for the cities of Wamego, Onaga and Havensville.

Carter said he and his wife Lynda live at Lake Wabaunsee and have two daughters.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 2nd Judicial District are appointed following a merit selection process. It said state statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and appoint a replacement. It said after serving one year in office, the new judge will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent serves a four-year term.

