Advertisement

District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter retires

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 26 years, District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter is retiring.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter will retire on Dec. 8 after 26 years of service in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Court, Judge Carter was appointed judge in the 2nd Judicial District in April of 1994. It said Carter oversees traffic, criminal, probate, juvenile offender, child in need of care and civil cases in Wabaunsee Co. and traffic, misdemeanors and preliminary hearings in felony cases in Jackson Co.

The Court said Wabaunsee and Jackson Counties are part of the 2nd Judicial District, also encompassing Jefferson and Pottawatomie counties.

According to the Court, Carter worked as a court services officer and deputy sheriff before he became a judge. It said he was fortunate to spend his entire career working with people involved in the judicial system.

“As a judge, I have worked hard to view each case upon its merits, with understanding, compassion, and fairness,” he said.

Carter said he saw his role as a judge to help educate people about the courts.

“I have enjoyed working with local schools to conduct mock trials so students get a better understanding of our judicial system,” he said.

According to the Court, Carter is a graduate of Kansas State University and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

The Court said before being appointed judge, Carter was a management analyst and charter member of the Kansas Sentencing Commission. It said he helped develop guidelines and procedures, drafted the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines Act and was the lead staff member of several task forces for researching criminal justice issues.

Carter said he was president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association in 2010 and received its top honor, the Lee Nusser Award, in 2011.

The Court said Carter served in 2011 on the Kansas Supreme Court’s Blue Ribbon Commission, reviewing state court operations and structure to find improvements in the way courts serve Kansans. It said he served on the Kansas Tribal-State Judicial Forum since it began.

Carter said he received the Outstanding Court Services Officer of the Year award in 1988.

According to the Court, Carter also is a municipal court judge for eight cities in northeast Kansas and will retire from five while continuing to be a municipal judge for the cities of Wamego, Onaga and Havensville.

Carter said he and his wife Lynda live at Lake Wabaunsee and have two daughters.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 2nd Judicial District are appointed following a merit selection process. It said state statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and appoint a replacement. It said after serving one year in office, the new judge will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent serves a four-year term.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SCP+R opens remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A ribbon-cutting has been set for the remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance and lobby by Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.

News

Country Stampede returns for 25th Anniversary

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Country Stampede at the Heartland is returning to Topeka for its 25th Anniversary.

News

Holmes Murphy Foundation donates to two KC nonprofits

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Holmes Murphy Foundation is donating over $100,000 in collective impact to local nonprofits, including two from Kansas City.

News

AECOM responds to KCC transparency request order with new electric rate study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AECOM has responded to the Kansas Corporation Commission transparency request order by filing a new version of the Kansas electric rate study.

Latest News

News

Kansas families get support to internet access, digital education

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 1,700 Kansas families will be receiving support to internet access and digital education.

News

Topeka JUMP looks to build community, reject isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka JUMP leaders of faith are seeking to build community and reject isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Auburn Elementary goes into Secure Campus mode due to neighborhood incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An incident in a neighborhood near Auburn Elementary School forced it into Secure Campus mode.

News

White speck seen over Topeka is a high-flying balloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?

News

Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

News

ArtsConnect announces 2020 Arty Award Honorees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect is announcing its 2020 Arty Award Honorees and will celebrate them on Oct. 18 on the Evergy Plaza big screen.