Country Stampede returns for 25th Anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Country Stampede at the Heartland is returning to Topeka for its 25th Anniversary.

The Country Stampede at the Heartland, previously Heartland Stampede, says it is coming back bigger and better than ever on June 24 - 26, 2021.

According to the event, the 2021 lineup includes Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and more.

Stampede said the festival will include the “Thunder Over the Heartland” show, the biggest airshow in Topeka in three decades.

The festival said it canceled its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 outbreak but is returning bigger and better than ever.

According to Country Stampede, tickets are $115 for a three-day general admission pass and $55 for children. It said additional VIP and premium seating packages are also available on its website. It said campsites begin at $125 for the weekend, with additional amenities and RV packages also available on its website.

Country Stampede also said it was partnering with VAERUS Aviation to bring “Thunder Over the Heartland” to the Capital City. It said event attendees will be able to enter the airshow at no additional cost with a festival pass.

“Stampede-goers are in for a treat,” said Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede. “'Thunder Over the Heartland' airshow is a perfect way to punctuate a memorable weekend of great country music and summer fun."

“This large-scale airshow will be a sensational display of aviation. Spectators of all ages will enjoy this special showcase from the 190th and other North American units,” said Pettit. “Vaerus Aviation is overjoyed to be able to partner with Country Stampede to bring Topeka its biggest airshow in 30 years.”

