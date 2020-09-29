Colorado man arrested after suspicious vehicle report made by Riley County High School

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was arrested off-campus after Riley County High School reported a suspicious vehicle in its parking lot.

Riley County USD 378 says on Friday, Sept. 25, a suspicious occupied vehicle was observed parked in the Riley County

High School parking lot. It said administration notified the Riley County Police Department which led to an arrest off-campus.

According to Riley County High School, the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Colorado, was charged in federal court in Topeka for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. It said the man remains in federal custody.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the investigation found nothing to suggest that the man had ties to the area.

The high school said the most important lesson it is stressing due to the situation is, “if you see something, say something.” It said by saying something, students should be as detailed and specific as possible. It said a list of information students should capture when reporting suspicious activity is as follows:

Sex

Race

Height

Weight

Build

Hair color, length and facial hair

Complexion

Peculiarities such as scars, tattoos or missing limbs

Clothing

Weapons

Method of transportation

License plate and state

Year, make, model and color of vehicle

Body type of vehicle

Number of passengers in the vehicle

Damage or anything unusual on the vehicle like logos and stickers

According to the high school, it is especially important for students that drive to be aware of their surroundings. It said before exiting a vehicle, students should check or suspicious activity. It said this applies to both school-related travel and travel in general as a young adult.

Riley County High School said it is thankful and pleased to report there were no negative results from Friday’s incident. It said it is also grateful for the work of its administration and the Riley County Police Department.

The high school said all involved in the case mentioned that the incident was a textbook case of, “if you see something, say something.”

