Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

BALTIMORE (WIBW) - In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

Justin Tucker put the Ravens on the board first five minutes into the game with a 26-yard FG. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes answered the next drive with a short rushing TD to give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead following a missed extra point attempt.

KC kicked off the second quarter with a Mahomes to Anthony Sherman TD, jumping out to a 13-3 lead. It didn’t take long for the Ravens to close the gap; Devin Duvernay scored Baltimore’s first TD of the night on a 93-yard kick return the next play.

The Chiefs closed to half with two unanswered scores: a 20-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, and a 49-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

A scoreless third quarter by the Chiefs and a FG by the Ravens gave KC a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth. Baltimore opened the fourth with a five-yard TD from Lamar Jackson to Nick Boyle to make it a one-score game, 27-20.

The Chiefs answered with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a TD reception from left tackle Eric Fisher with 8:14 to go. Fisher’s TD would be the final score, with the Chiefs winning 34-20 on the road and moving to 3-0 on the year.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Sunday to host the Patriots at 3:25 p.m.

