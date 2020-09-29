Advertisement

Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws on the run past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALTIMORE (WIBW) - In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

Justin Tucker put the Ravens on the board first five minutes into the game with a 26-yard FG. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes answered the next drive with a short rushing TD to give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead following a missed extra point attempt.

KC kicked off the second quarter with a Mahomes to Anthony Sherman TD, jumping out to a 13-3 lead. It didn’t take long for the Ravens to close the gap; Devin Duvernay scored Baltimore’s first TD of the night on a 93-yard kick return the next play.

The Chiefs closed to half with two unanswered scores: a 20-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, and a 49-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

A scoreless third quarter by the Chiefs and a FG by the Ravens gave KC a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth. Baltimore opened the fourth with a five-yard TD from Lamar Jackson to Nick Boyle to make it a one-score game, 27-20.

The Chiefs answered with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a TD reception from left tackle Eric Fisher with 8:14 to go. Fisher’s TD would be the final score, with the Chiefs winning 34-20 on the road and moving to 3-0 on the year.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Sunday to host the Patriots at 3:25 p.m.

