Auburn Elementary goes into Secure Campus mode due to neighborhood incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An incident in a neighborhood near Auburn Elementary School forced it into Secure Campus mode.

Auburn-Washburn School District says Auburn Elementary School went into Secure Campus mode for less than five minutes on Tuesday.

According to the District, a school goes into Secure Campus mode to prevent access to the building from individuals on the outside. It said the operation of the school continues as planned, with the exception of students being allowed outside for recess.

USD 437 said the reason for the Secure Campus on Tuesday was due to an incident between an individual and law enforcement that took place in a neighborhood near the school.

Auburn Elementary said at no point was the school or any students or staff in danger. It said it entered Secure Campus mode out of an abundance of caution.

According to the District, the situation was quickly resolved by law enforcement and normal operations within Auburn Elementary have since resumed.

