ArtsConnect announces 2020 Arty Award Honorees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect is announcing its 2020 Arty Award Honorees and will celebrate them on Oct. 18 on the Evergy Plaza big screen.

ArtsConnect says the honorees are as follows:

Liz Stratton Arts Patron Award - Gov. Laura Kelly ArtsConnect said throughout her political career, Gov. Kelly has been a huge supporter of the arts in Topeka and across the state of Kansas. It said during her time in Kanas, Gov. Kelly has worked tirelessly to undo the damage caused by the 2011 decision to eliminate the Kansas Arts Commission and has since worked to ensure the arts continue to be a priority through the reinstatement of state-level funding and support of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, formed with her help to replace the KAC. Is said the arts are stronger because of Gov. Kelly’s tenacious leadership, and for that, it is recognizing her with 2020′s Liz Stratton Arts Patrony Arty Award.

Community Arts Award - seveneightfive Magazine ArtsConnect said since 2006, seveneightfive Magazine has been Topeka’s premier magazine for art, entertainment, lifestyle and local flavor. It said to do this, editor-in-chief Kerrice Mapes has enlisted dozens of contributors taking photos, writing articles, sharing their own works of literary art and making the magazine possible. It said since march, the magazine has produced the House Concert Series, offering a weekly paying gig to performing artist, a lifeline for artists and art lovers as venues have closed and stages have gone dark. It said the magazine is also in the middle of establishing a local radio station, serving as yet another outlet for local and regional performers to connect with audiences.

Literary Arts Award - Izzy Wasserstein ArtsConnect said Izzy Wasserstein is a published poet and short story writer, as well as a professor of writing and literature at Washburn University. It said her creative work in science fiction and speculative fiction focuses on the experience of gender identity. It said during Wasserstein’s 12-year career as a professor at WU, she has developed a reputation as a dedicated and passionate mentor to her students. It said she is the author of the poetry collections “This Ecstasy They Call Damnation” and “When Creation Falls.” It said her poetry and fiction have appeared widely in publications like Prairie Schooner, Clarkesworld and Crab Orchard Review.

Performing Arts Award - Andy McKee ArtsConnect said Topeka’s own Andy McKee is among the world’s best acoustic guitarists. It said he is a thrill to watch on stage and his ability to create music that holds his audience’s attention is unrivaled.

Glenda Taylor Visual Arts Award - Andy Valdivia ArtsConnect said Andy Valdivia’s painstaking works of art are a fixture in Topeka. It said from intricate murals detailing the story of first-generation immigrants that came from Mexico to Topeka seeking work on the Santa Fe railroad to community murals, Valdivia’s work tells the story of the Capital City. It said many of Validvia’s murals can be found inside the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, which includes one he is currently working on in the basement. It said his talent is showcased in murals located across the street from the Brown v. Board National Historic Site, at the Topeka Police Department, inside the USD 501 Professional Building and Iron Railing Brewing.

People’s Choice Award - Glaciers Edge Winery ArtsConnect said from its inception, Glaciers Edge Winery has looked to the local arts community to enhance their art, the art of winemaking. It said whether it is their graphic design, their watercolor company image or their labels, the Glaciers Edge Winery brand has been shaped through the vision and imagination of local artists. It said their flagship label features work by local artists and subsequent labels have featured paintings created by Mike’s grandmother. It said they feature pottery from Mike’s mother throughout the year and invite local visual and performing artists for First Friday to perform, display and sell their work. It said Glaciers Edge is one of Topeka’s favorite places to enjoy the First Friday Artwalk and it thanks to the winery for all they o to support the arts and artists in Topeka.



