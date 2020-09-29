Advertisement

AECOM responds to KCC transparency request order with new electric rate study

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AECOM has responded to the Kansas Corporation Commission transparency request order by filing a new version of the Kansas electric rate study.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says a new electric rate study has been submitted to it, replacing a heavily redacted version filed with the agency in July. It said after AECOM, the company hired by the Kansas Legislature to complete Part 2 of the rate study, submitted a heavily redacted report, it ordered the company to remove the redactions or provide legitimate justifications for the confidential designations.

According to the KCC, the rate study was commissioned by the 2019 Legislature in Substitute for Senate Bill 69, assisting future legislative and regulatory efforts in developing energy policy. However, it said the large number of confidential designations in the first version of Part 2 of the study prevented the Legislature from fully viewing the study.

The KCC said the replacement report contains little redactions to protect sensitive data, like customer and pricing information.

“It was imperative that a meaningful, publicly available report was provided,” said Commission Chair Susan Duffy. “The findings outlined in the rate study will help guide important energy policy discussions that are sure to take place in the upcoming legislative session and with the Commission.”

According to the KCC, the utilities subject to the study included electric public utilities, electric cooperative public utilities and the three largest municipally owned or operated electric utilities by customer count.

The updated report can be found here.

