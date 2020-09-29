Advertisement

2-vehicle crash in west Topeka sends one to hospital

Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at a busy west Topeka intersection, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a black Kia Soul was westbound on S.W. 6th attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Gage when it collided with a Jeep that was eastbound on S.W. 6th.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the Kia’s driver didn’t yield right of way to the Jeep.

The driver of the Kia was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The passenger side of the Kia had substantial damage.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was first on the scene and assisted with the investigation.

In addition to AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 6th and Gage in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

Topeka man in jail after arrest by fugitive task force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., 26, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest Monday evening by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force.

News

Helping Hands Cats 09-29-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

News

Helping Hands Dogs 09-29-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

News

Meet Dem. Shawnee Co. Attorney General candidate Josh Lutrell

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

One killed, two seriously injured in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Fredonia man was killed and two other people were seriously injured Monday morning when a pair of pickup trucks collided about five miles south of Independence in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warming trend through Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Mild through Wednesday, cooling back down to end the week

News

Parents, teachers, and students voice concern to school board

Updated: 10 hours ago
USD 345 Seaman District holds a special school board meeting to discuss transition to on-site student education.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Client credits Great Clips stylist with saving her life

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shayna Middendorf said her seven year career as a hair stylist has been about more than giving her clients fresh looks.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Client credits Great Clips stylist with saving her life

Updated: 11 hours ago
Shayna Middendorf said her seven year career as a hair stylist has been about more than giving her clients fresh looks.