2-vehicle crash in west Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at a busy west Topeka intersection, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a black Kia Soul was westbound on S.W. 6th attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Gage when it collided with a Jeep that was eastbound on S.W. 6th.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the Kia’s driver didn’t yield right of way to the Jeep.

The driver of the Kia was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The passenger side of the Kia had substantial damage.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was first on the scene and assisted with the investigation.

In addition to AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.