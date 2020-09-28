Advertisement

Woman found dead inside Junction City home, relative arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

Michael Chavez (a family member to Ms. Almendarez Marquez) was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in reference to this investigation.
Michael Chavez (a family member to Ms. Almendarez Marquez) was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in reference to this investigation.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Saturday night.

According to JCPD, they were called to a home in the 500 block of W. 7th St. to check on a woman.

Officers found Carolina Almendarez Marquez dead inside the home and determined it was a Homicide.

Police did not say how Marquez died, only saying an autopsy has been scheduled.

A couple hours after finding her body, Michael Chavez was arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

Police say Chavez is related to Marquez.

Chavez has been booked into the Geary County Detention Center.

