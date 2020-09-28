Woman found dead inside Junction City home, relative arrested for 2nd Degree Murder
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Saturday night.
According to JCPD, they were called to a home in the 500 block of W. 7th St. to check on a woman.
Officers found Carolina Almendarez Marquez dead inside the home and determined it was a Homicide.
Police did not say how Marquez died, only saying an autopsy has been scheduled.
A couple hours after finding her body, Michael Chavez was arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.
Police say Chavez is related to Marquez.
Chavez has been booked into the Geary County Detention Center.
