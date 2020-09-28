Advertisement

TPD tases man after confrontation with knife

By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a man was tased Sunday afternoon after confronting a Topeka Police officer with a knife.

TPD says it happened at the Travelers Inn in south Topeka around 3:25 p.m.

An officer was patrolling the area, when a man armed with a knife approached him. TPD says the officer was concerned, so he backed away and called for backup.

When more officers arrived to help, the man was tased and taken into custody.

No one one was injured, and there is no threat to the area. TPD is still investigating to find out why the man approached the officer with a knife.

