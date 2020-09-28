Advertisement

TPD arrests two armed robbery suspects

Jimmy Johns Armed Robbery
Jimmy Johns Armed Robbery(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested two people suspected of armed robbery at Jimmy Johns near 10th and Wanamaker.

According to Shawnee County Dispatchers the call came in Sunday evening shortly after 7:00 p.m.

A Topeka Police Department Watch Commander says the suspects drove away from the scene at Jimmy Johns and headed northwest towards 15th and Valencia Rd.

They were caught around an hour later after officers searched the area.

No other information has been released. We will update the story with more information as soon as it is available.

