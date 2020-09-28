Advertisement

Topeka woman suffers serious injuries in head-on crash

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a head-on crash just north of the K-4 and US-40 highway junction on the east edge Topeka, authorities said.
A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a head-on crash just north of the K-4 and US-40 highway junction on the east edge Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash early Sunday on the east edge of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday on K-4 highway just north of the K-4 and US-40 highway junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling south in the northbound lanes of K-4 highway when it collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling north on K-4.

The driver of the Ford, Victoria R. Rothenberger, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Rothenberger was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Tyson R. Blessing, 35, of Downing, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Blessing was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said the pickup truck was pulling an empty horse trailer.

Both drivers were reported alone in their vehicles.

