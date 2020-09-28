Advertisement

Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Jahron McPherson & Skylar Thompson each were awarded by the Big 12 conference following Saturday's upset victory over #3 Oklahoma (KWCH composite; all images AP Photos/Sue Ogrocki).
Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Jahron McPherson & Skylar Thompson each were awarded by the Big 12 conference following Saturday's upset victory over #3 Oklahoma (KWCH composite; all images AP Photos/Sue Ogrocki).(Associated Press)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was named the conference co-offensive player of the week. Thompson shares the award with Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Safety Jahron McPherson was named the conference co-defensive player of the week. McPherson was named to the weekly award with Iowa State Defensive end JaQuan Bailey.

Running back Deuce Vaughn was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Thompson earned his third career weekly conference honor after throwing a career-high 334 yards and scoring four total touchdowns in the upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma.

McPherson logged a career-high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass to seal the victory over the Sooners.

In his second career game with the Wildcats, Vaughn put up 174 all-purpose yards and a game-tying 38-yard touchdown run. Vaughn was the first K-State running back in 50 years to record a 100-yard receiving game. Vaughn’s 129 receiving yards are the most by a true freshmen running back in Big 12 history.

This marks the first since the 2015 West Virginia game that K-State had three conference weekly award winners.

Kansas State will be back home at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to host Texas Tech this coming Saturday. Kick off is currently expected to be 2:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on FS1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State’s Jahron McPherson named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
KSU safety Jahron McPherson was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after logging a career-high 11 tackles and forced two turnovers.

Sports

Jayhawks blown out at Baylor, losing 47-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
Kansas loses its conference opening game 47-14 against Baylor.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 4 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Kaws' Metcalfe goes for a run

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West, 14 at Seaman, 59

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Sports

KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Junction City, 34 at Washburn Rural, 30

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Junction City at Washburn Rural

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman