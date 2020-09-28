Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was named the conference co-offensive player of the week. Thompson shares the award with Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Safety Jahron McPherson was named the conference co-defensive player of the week. McPherson was named to the weekly award with Iowa State Defensive end JaQuan Bailey.

Running back Deuce Vaughn was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Thompson earned his third career weekly conference honor after throwing a career-high 334 yards and scoring four total touchdowns in the upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma.

McPherson logged a career-high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass to seal the victory over the Sooners.

In his second career game with the Wildcats, Vaughn put up 174 all-purpose yards and a game-tying 38-yard touchdown run. Vaughn was the first K-State running back in 50 years to record a 100-yard receiving game. Vaughn’s 129 receiving yards are the most by a true freshmen running back in Big 12 history.

This marks the first since the 2015 West Virginia game that K-State had three conference weekly award winners.

Kansas State will be back home at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to host Texas Tech this coming Saturday. Kick off is currently expected to be 2:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on FS1.

