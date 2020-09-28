Advertisement

Shawnee Co. District Attorney to hold 2:30p.m. news conference

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay (Source: Shawnee Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has announced he will be holding a news conference Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Kagay said he would be providing an update on a local case but could elaborate on what case.

