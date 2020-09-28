Riley County police investigating early-morning shooting in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Monday that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.
According to the Riley County Police Department’s Facebook page, a shooting was reported around 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Hobbs Drive in Manhattan.
Responding officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No arrests had been reported as of 9:35 a.m. Monday.
The shooting location is on the north side of Manhattan, just west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
