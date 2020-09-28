Police investigating shooting on S. Topeka Blvd.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting in south Topeka that left at least one person hurt.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of S. Topeka Blvd around 11:15.m. Monday morning for the report of a shooting.
Police say one person was found suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.
