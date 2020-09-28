Advertisement

Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool to begin to begin the week

Warming trend through Wednesday, even cooler to end the week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be near or below average with mainly dry conditions. The next possible chance for rain won’t be until this weekend and the warmest day will be Wednesday.

A cold front yesterday brought much needed rain for several spots in northeast Kansas and behind the front, highs will remain in the 60s today. Right now will keep it mostly sunny but there will be clouds at times in some areas in northeast Kansas so will keep an eye on the trends to see if adjustments need to be made at midday for more cloud cover in the forecast and the potential for slightly cooler temperatures. The rest of the week will have a better chance to have plenty of sun.

The only uncertainty in the forecast is if there’s going to be rain this weekend or not. The model that is producing rainfall both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon is only producing up to 0.10″ combined. Because of the low confidence of rain to begin with and the low rainfall production will keep it out of the forecast for now.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds W 5-15 mph.

The warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s are expected Wednesday.  Some models are  indicating some low 80s so will keep an eye on that trend.

A cold front pushes through Thursday which will keep highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. It won’t come with any rainfall, although it may come with some clouds by the end of the week so will go mostly sunny on Friday. There is also a chance for 30s Friday morning where we’re monitoring the risk for patchy frost for portions of northeast Kansas.

Next weekend will remain in the 60s but will keep an eye on the chance for rain both days.

Taking Action:

  1. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Friday morning at least in some parts of northeast Kansas
  2. Rain is possible this weekend. Right now it’s not a high chance and the rainfall being produced by the models is very light rain to the point where it would just be a nuisance rather than a healthy rain many spots received yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling like Fall to begin the week

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Colder temperatures and scattered rain Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

Major cool down for Sunday with rain showers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

Forecast

Big cool down for Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Major cool down for Sunday with rain showers

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

Forecast

Hot for one more day, much cooler tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT

Forecast

Friday forecast: Summer heat returns

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
90s through Saturday for most spots, 70s by Sunday with rain

Forecast

Heating up today and tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming back up with sunny skies

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Summer heat returns Friday and Saturday

Forecast

Warming back up through Saturday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT