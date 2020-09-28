Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool to begin to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be near or below average with mainly dry conditions. The next possible chance for rain won’t be until this weekend and the warmest day will be Wednesday.

A cold front yesterday brought much needed rain for several spots in northeast Kansas and behind the front, highs will remain in the 60s today. Right now will keep it mostly sunny but there will be clouds at times in some areas in northeast Kansas so will keep an eye on the trends to see if adjustments need to be made at midday for more cloud cover in the forecast and the potential for slightly cooler temperatures. The rest of the week will have a better chance to have plenty of sun.

The only uncertainty in the forecast is if there’s going to be rain this weekend or not. The model that is producing rainfall both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon is only producing up to 0.10″ combined. Because of the low confidence of rain to begin with and the low rainfall production will keep it out of the forecast for now.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds W 5-15 mph.

The warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s are expected Wednesday. Some models are indicating some low 80s so will keep an eye on that trend.

A cold front pushes through Thursday which will keep highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. It won’t come with any rainfall, although it may come with some clouds by the end of the week so will go mostly sunny on Friday. There is also a chance for 30s Friday morning where we’re monitoring the risk for patchy frost for portions of northeast Kansas.

Next weekend will remain in the 60s but will keep an eye on the chance for rain both days.

Taking Action:

Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Friday morning at least in some parts of northeast Kansas

Rain is possible this weekend. Right now it’s not a high chance and the rainfall being produced by the models is very light rain to the point where it would just be a nuisance rather than a healthy rain many spots received yesterday.



