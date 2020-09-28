Advertisement

Man arrested after drug raid Sunday at Atchison motel

Jesse Smith III, 32, was arrested following a drug raid Sunday afternoon at a motel room in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after officers conducted a drug raid Sunday afternoon at an Atchison motel room, KAIR Radio reports.

The arrested man was identified as Jesse Smith III, 32, of Atchison.

According to KAIR, the arrest came after the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a motel at 401 S. 10th St.

Smith was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of prescription of narcotics with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana; and having no drug-tax stamp.

According to KAIR, a 46-year-old Atchison woman also was in the motel room. Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the woman was was released with charges possible following further investigation.

