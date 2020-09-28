Advertisement

Lawrence settles with driver shot by rookie officer

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence has agreed to pay $80,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by a man who was shot by a rookie police officer in 2018 during a traffic stop.

Akira Lewis sued the city, two officers, the police department and the police chief after he was shot. He alleged the officers used excessive force and that the traffic stop was racially motivated.

The city contended Lewis caused the confrontation by unreasonably refusing to get out of his car.

Under the settlement approved Friday, neither the city or Lewis accepted liability for the shooting, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Lewis was shot when he was pulled over by officers Ian McCann and Brindley Blood. Lewis refused to get out of his car or give the officers his identification. A police video shows McCann trying to pull Lewis from the car.

When Lewis began hitting McCann, Blood shot him. She said later she meant to use her Taser but drew her gun instead. An aggravated battery charge against her was dropped and she later left the force.

Lewis was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading no contest to battery of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SENT Topeka hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ teen summit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Riley County police investigating early-morning shooting in Manhattan

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Riley County police are investigating a shooting incident in which a 19-year-old man was wounded early Monday on the north side of Manhattan.

News

Rep. Congressional Candidate Jake Laturner on upcoming campaign; social issues

Updated: 41 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

13 News This Morning Braggin Wall 09-28-20

Updated: 48 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 09-28-20

Updated: 49 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Man arrested after drug raid Sunday at Atchison motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Jesse Smith III, 32, was arrested following a drug raid Sunday afternoon at a motel room in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

News

Topeka woman suffers serious injuries in head-on crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Saturday in a head-on crash just north of the K-4 and US-40 highway junction on the east edge Topeka, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool to begin to begin the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming trend through Wednesday, even cooler to end the week

News

Intersection where five lost their life Friday known as unsafe to those who live in area

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Some in the surrounding community said they don’t think the intersection is safe.

News

Pair from Liberal arrested in Jimmy John’s holdup in west Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Lakeith M. Mosley, 29, and Shelbi P. Ricks, 25, both of Liberal, were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the Sunday night robbery of the Jimmy John's restaurant at 1025 S.W. Wanamaker.