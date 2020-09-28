Judge rules in favor of 2 Topeka Police Officers in shooting death of Dominque White

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. District Court in Topeka has granted two police officers qualified immunity in the death of Dominique White three years ago.

White’s Father, Kelly White, filed a Federal lawsuit against the City and officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey in the fatal shooting of White on September 28th, 2016. The City filed a motion for qualified immunity. That means the City said the officers had not violated White’s constitutional rights and had not acted outside of their training.

Today, Federal Judge Daniel Crabtree, called it a particularly difficult case saying, “It’s not hard to imagine other ways this police encounter might have ended.”

Crabtree said the Federal Court was bound to apply the legal principals established by the Supreme Court and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding qualified immunity.

Crabtree said the plaintiffs had failed to identify a clearly established right the officers may have violated.

He said there is no Supreme Court or 10th Circuit case that prohibited use of deadly force against an individual who was carrying a firearm in his pocket, had ignored officers' commands to lie down and stop, had resisted officers' attempts to secure his firearm and then fled from officers with the gun still in his position.

He said the court was required to grant summary judgment for Mackey and Cruse.

Topeka Officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse responded to reports of gunshots at Topeka’s Ripley Park on September 28, 2017. They discovered Dominique was in possession of a handgun and in the process of taking him into custody, White ran and was shot by the officers.

District Attorney Michael Kagay ruled the shooting as justified and he would not file criminal charges, saying the officers felt White was turning toward them and reaching for the gun.

