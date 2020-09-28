Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of 2 Topeka Police Officers in shooting death of Dominque White

(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. District Court in Topeka has granted two police officers qualified immunity in the death of Dominique White three years ago.

White’s Father, Kelly White, filed a Federal lawsuit against the City and officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey in the fatal shooting of White on September 28th, 2016. The City filed a motion for qualified immunity. That means the City said the officers had not violated White’s constitutional rights and had not acted outside of their training.

Today, Federal Judge Daniel Crabtree, called it a particularly difficult case saying, “It’s not hard to imagine other ways this police encounter might have ended.”

Crabtree said the Federal Court was bound to apply the legal principals established by the Supreme Court and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding qualified immunity.

Crabtree said the plaintiffs had failed to identify a clearly established right the officers may have violated.

He said there is no Supreme Court or 10th Circuit case that prohibited use of deadly force against an individual who was carrying a firearm in his pocket, had ignored officers' commands to lie down and stop, had resisted officers' attempts to secure his firearm and then fled from officers with the gun still in his position.

He said the court was required to grant summary judgment for Mackey and Cruse.

Topeka Officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse responded to reports of gunshots at Topeka’s Ripley Park on September 28, 2017. They discovered Dominique was in possession of a handgun and in the process of taking him into custody, White ran and was shot by the officers.

District Attorney Michael Kagay ruled the shooting as justified and he would not file criminal charges, saying the officers felt White was turning toward them and reaching for the gun.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka in the walk-in accident reporting phase due to call load

Updated: moments ago
The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting phase.

State

Questions surround resignation of Wichita State president ahead of search for new leader

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents.

News

Community Based Programs update Shawnee Co. Commissioners on plans to use Coronavirus Relief Funds

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Some recipients of Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) gave Shawnee Co. Commissioners an update on their plans to use the money.

Local

Community Based Programs update Shawnee Co. Commissioners on plans to use Coronavirus Relief Funds

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Some recipients of Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) gave Shawnee Co. Commissioners an update on their plans to use the money.

Latest News

News

Chandler ‘drives her case,’ judge tells double murder defendant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler, defendant in the retrial of a two-victim murder case, will pick the defense expert witnesses and make other major decisions when she acts as her own defense attorney and faces jurors, a Shawnee County District Court judge told her Monday.

News

Person of interest in latest Topeka homicide taken into custody in Jackson Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Sarah Motter
The Jackson Co. Sheriff Office announced Jason M. Thomas, 37, was taken into custody Monday in connection with a homicide in Topeka.

News

Gov. Kelly announces new unified testing strategy at COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday, at 4:00 p.m.

News

Shawnee Co. DA announces arrest, charges related to 2016 triple homicide case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Isaac French
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Yanezc Sandford, 38, has been arrested and is facing charges for a 2016 triple homicide case.

News

Shawnee County road worker injured when hit by truck northwest of Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Shawnee County road worker was injured Monday morning after being struck by a low-speed pickup truck just northwest of Topeka, officials said.

Sports

Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.