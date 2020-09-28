Advertisement

Iraqi officials: 3 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said.
The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said.
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say three Iraqi civilians have been killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said.

The officials requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman found dead inside Junction City home, relative arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

Updated: seconds ago
Junction City Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Saturday night.

News

County road worker injured when struck by truck northwest of Topeka

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Shawnee County road worker was injured when he was struck by a passing pickup truck Monday morning just northwest of Topeka, officials said.

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

News

TPD names person of interest in latest homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Officers are looking for a person of interest in the city’s latest homicide.

News

Rapper T-Rell gives away 300 pairs of shoes to children

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.

News

SENT Topeka hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ teen summit

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News at 10pm