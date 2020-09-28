County road worker injured when struck by truck northwest of Topeka

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County road worker was injured Monday morning when he was struck by a passing truck just northwest of Topeka, officials said.

The collision was reported around 9:45 a.m. on a bridge immediately west of N.W. 46th and Hunter Road. The location was about three miles west of N.W. 46th and US-75 highway.

A Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy said at the scene that a man was working on the east end of the bridge when he was struck by a passing pickup truck on the east end of a bridge where repairs were being made.

All traffic at that location was being diverted to the westboud lane to allow for the bridge work.

The black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east after being diverted to the westbound lane, where officials said it collided with the worker. Initial reports indicated the truck was traveling at a low speed.

After being treated at the scene by American Medical Ambulance personnel, the worker was taken to a local hospital.

The worker’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The collision remained under investigation late Monday morning.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.