Community Based Programs update Shawnee Co. Commissioners on plans to use Coronavirus Relief Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some recipients of Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) gave Shawnee Co. Commissioners an update on their plans to use the money.

Both the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) and Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas used part of their allocations for grant programs.

GTP’s $367,500 award funds the Business Continuity Aid Program which is designed to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Through specialized courses, eligible businesses will write a Business Continuity Plan as a guide to help it survive a possible pandemic-level emergency, like a natural disaster.

“Knowing that COVID was a thing, everybody really got nervous about it because they didn’t know what to do,” GTP’s Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer Glenda Washington told commissioners.

“A lot of the businesses closed down with no plan of action and so it was our responsibility at the partnership to look at how we could assist those businesses at coming back online still they had no plan but they were coming back online in some way.”

Once businesses complete the program, GTP may provide reimbursement for up to $5,000 of COVID-19 related expenses.

“It’ll help us identify opportunities for these businesses to write a plan in advance, a continuity plan you know how do I maintain my sanity as well as my client’s as I go through another emergency like this,” Washington said.

“You can only imagine that in six months from now God forbid something else happens and our small businesses have already taken a hit this is going to take them to the next level, they’ll be ready.”

GTP also set up a marketing and advertising campaign that will launch around the holiday season to encourage people to shop small, local and purchase goods made in Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Businesses are so worried; we thought we could do a shop small program but that wouldn’t cover all the other businesses and so we’ll do a shop local program, that’ll mean a lot if we do a shop small, shop local and made in Topeka I think that’ll cover a lot.”

“For any business in Shawnee County we want to make sure they get the relief that they can so their business continues to operate.” Commissioner Kevin Cook said.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas was awarded more than $919,000 of CRF which will partially fund a sustainability grant.

The grant provides direct to support to the county’s 344 licensed child care programs as well as offer professional development and support to child care businesses.

“The Shawnee County cares funding will bring some stability and support to the child care in our county helping them stay in business and also allowing those working parents to stay and be in the workforce,” Executive Director Reva Wywadis told commissioners.

“These grants are really intended to help [the businesses] bridge that gap between the income that’s coming into their program in parent fees and the actual expenses they’re incurring as a result of COVID.”

The organization has also set up free enhanced referrals for child care for families with complex needs.

“We’re taking a really complicated childcare search that’s been made even more complicated and messy because of COVID and just doing some of that legwork on behalf of the family,” Wywadis said.

“So many parents have said ‘I’ve pieced my childcare situation over the last few months just to make things work but I know that can’t last over time’, so I think what parents are acknowledging is that they need maybe a more stable and more long-term solution for their child care and we’re hoping that we can play a part in both helping these parents but also these child care businesses.”

Cook said this is a chance for a return of some normalcy.

“Especially in a pandemic when we’re trying to get back to work and our businesses back on track and making sure we have safe child care for our children and making sure the CARES Act is getting out there to help those daycare facilities.”

To be eligible for GTP’s Business Continuity Aid Program a business must meet the following criteria:

business must be located in Shawnee County, must have 50 or less employees or be a sole proprietor, must have been in business at least 12 months, must be a for-profit business, must be in good standing with city, state and federal taxes, have no outstanding judgments, not received any other COVID-19 funds such as PPP or EIDL used for the same purpose, and must have had business interrupted by the pandemic.

Eligible businesses can contact the GTP at 785-234-2644 and ask for Glenda Washington to apply.

To find out more about Child Care Aware’s Enhanced Referrals contact Reva Wywadis at 785-357-5171 or email reva@east.ks.childcareaware.org.

