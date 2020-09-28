Brewster Place donates masks to Meadows Elementary students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents and volunteers at Brewster Place found the perfect way to use their sewing skills to help keep elementary school students safe from COVID-19.

On Monday, they donated 385 handmade face masks to Meadows Elementary. The masks took 230 hours of work to complete, and local donations from JoAnn and Stitching Traditions helped fund the project.

Brewster Place Wellness Case Manager Chelsy Wessel says a resident came up with the idea to make masks in March after schools were shut down and residents were unable to meet with Meadows students for their inter-generational program. Wessel says the program, which pairs fifth graders with Brewster residents, “builds a lot of joy” for both the residents and the students involved, and acts of kindness like the mask donation help keep that joy alive in difficult times.

Brewster Place says they plan on making more masks for members of the community in the near future.

