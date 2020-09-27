Shawnee Co. Election Office wraps up weekend of voter registration at Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representatives from the Shawnee Co. Election Office took to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library wrapped up their weekend-long voter registration and advanced ballot by mail application drive Sunday.

Over 40 people registered to vote throughout the weekend including Christina Becker who recently moved to Shawnee County and wanted to make sure her interests could be represented with the casts of her ballot.

“I just think it’s so important like every vote actually counts and it makes a difference and seeing what we’re all going through now as a nation just knowing who you’re picking and what you want for this country is so important,” she said.

Becker moved from the Kansas City area and always viewed voting as a valuable tool and hopes others take advantage of the process.

“I think it makes every United States citizen a mature adult, responsible and it shows your concern for where you are and where you’re from,” she said.

“Make that day important it’s just as important as any other day that you set aside that’s going to impact the outcome of your life.”

Robert Benaka has been working at the Election Office for over six years and said the enthusiasm in voting is encouraging.

“Any day, any election, any year that’s our constitutional right to vote for whoever we want to be in office and people ought to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” he said.

“Being an American citizen it feels good that people are interested in voting and everybody should take the opportunity to do that.”

He said working at the Election Office has given him the opportunity to meet others who also value voting.

“It’s something that we all think is important that people should take the opportunity to vote if they physically can,” he said.

“The fact that they are interested in voting and being part of the election process is probably the most satisfying part of it.”

Another voter registration and opportunity to apply for an advanced ballot by mail will be held at the Library October 9 and 10 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm and Sunday October 11 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

