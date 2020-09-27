Advertisement

Rapper T-Rell gives away 300 pairs of shoes to children

A local rapper, T-Rell partnered with the community to give away 300 free pairs of shoes to children.
By Danielle Martin
Sep. 27, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local rapper, T-Rell partnered with the community to give away 300 free pairs of shoes to children.

This is the second shoe giveaway T-Rell hosted in Topeka.

“New shoes make you feel good, the kids are happy and putting a smile on their face is what means the most, because they mean the most,” T-Rell said.

T-Rell partnered with 7 Scoops and Advisor’s Excel for his back to school shoes giveaway on Sunday.

“We wanted to come out and support him and help deepen the impact,"Tracy Khounsavanh Killough with Advisor’s Excel said. "We’ve come out here today and provided bags of food and also socks so that every kid can get a pair of shoes, pair of socks and a bag of food.”

Hundreds of kids waited in line at the Evergy Plaza to receive their pair of shoes along with a few more items.

Over 300 free pairs of shoes were given away and T-Rell says his motivation is to give back to the community.

“You never know what somebody’s going through, so just be that light in somebody’s life sometimes, they need that," T-Rell explained. "You know warm feet is just as important as a coat, like some kids really came with no shoes on their feet. I’m talking about bear foot and that meant a lot to them, and it’s touching.”

One family says “it really means a lot to everybody to give back to the community, knowing someone cares about the community, giving back.”

Six year old Kaliyah Wheeler designed the 7 Scoops shoes that were given away to children.

Wheeler said her inspiration of the design came from one thing she like the most, ice cream.

“When I was like 4 or 3, I started making ice cream shapes and once I got older my parents started to kind of know what I was making. Then that’s how I made all this stuff happen,” Wheeler explained.

T-Rell says he hopes to bring light on a cloudy day.

“I hope they feel joy, because you have to understand, we’re really going through a rough time right now with the pandemic going on, and really just a smile is what’s needed these days. Positivity is needed, this was a great time for them,” T-Rell said.

The shoe giveaway was first come, first serve.

T-Rell says he will continue making this an annual free shoe giveaway event in Topeka.

