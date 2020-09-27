K-State’s Jahron McPherson named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson was recognized nationally for an incredible performance in the Wildcats upset win over Oklahoma.

McPherson was named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week.

In K-State’s win over the 3rd-ranked Sooners, McPherson logged a career high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and sealed the win with an interception.

McPherson is the fifth Wildcat to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors and the first in eight seasons. Current quarterbacks coach Collin Klein and defensive back Allen Chapman were both honored in 2012 following games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State, respectively.

The Wildcats return to action this Saturday as they take on Texas Tech inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be shown on FS1.

