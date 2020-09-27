Advertisement

K-State’s Jahron McPherson named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Kansas State defensive back Jahron McPherson warms up prior to the start of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Kansas State defensive back Jahron McPherson warms up prior to the start of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson was recognized nationally for an incredible performance in the Wildcats upset win over Oklahoma.

McPherson was named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week.

In K-State’s win over the 3rd-ranked Sooners, McPherson logged a career high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and sealed the win with an interception.

McPherson is the fifth Wildcat to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors and the first in eight seasons. Current quarterbacks coach Collin Klein and defensive back Allen Chapman were both honored in 2012 following games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State, respectively.

The Wildcats return to action this Saturday as they take on Texas Tech inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be shown on FS1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jayhawks blown out at Baylor, losing 47-14

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kansas loses its conference opening game 47-14 against Baylor.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

Sports

KPZ Week 4 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Kaws' Metcalfe goes for a run

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West, 14 at Seaman, 59

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Sports

KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Junction City, 34 at Washburn Rural, 30

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Junction City at Washburn Rural

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Emporia at Highland Park

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
KPZ Week 4: Emporia at Highland Park