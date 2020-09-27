Jayhawks blown out at Baylor, losing 47-14

WACO, Texas. (WIBW) - Kansas loses its conference opening game 47-14 against Baylor.

After scoring on the first possession, Kansas went scoreless for the next nine drives. Over that same span, Baylor scored 40 unanswered points.

The Jayhawks had a near impossible time stopping Baylor’s Trestan Ebner. The running back scored four touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving and two on kick returns.

True freshmen quarterback Jalon Daniels got his first career start for the Jayhawks and played the entire game. Daniels completed 19-33 passes for 159.

Running back Pooka Williams scored two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards.

Up next for the Jayhawks (0-2, 0-1), they return home to play Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0). Roughly 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game against the Cowboys. Kick off will be Oct. 3 and the game is currently set to start at 2:30 p.m.

