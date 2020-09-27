Chef LaMona’s food truck turns comfort food into fast food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday was the grand opening for Chef Lamona’s food truck and just after about four hors out by Lake Shawnee, they almost completely sold out.

Lamonna Scroggins made a name for herself in Topeka as a personal chef and now she wants to serve up her signature dishes to everyone.

“I starred out being a personal chef on Facebook and I built up my following but personal chef is more of a luxury so I wanted to open up a truck and share my food with everybody.”

Lamona and her friend Nicole Malone decided to open up a food truck and turn fast food into comfort food.

“I love to feed my family, I love to make sure we always eat fresh foods with fresh ingredients, so that’s the meaning of my food”

From gumbo to pasta al lamone, you won’t find your typical food truck cuisine at chef LaMora’s.

“It’s home made, it’s really like I’m at home eating dinner, with trucks its usually like fast food, typical fast food, this is home made food, you never find someone, cooking red beans and rice and gumbo, not in Topeka.”

Just after a few short hours, Chef Lamona’s was almost completely sold out and Lamona said she’s grateful for the support.

“It felt good today Topeka came out and they showed a lot of love and it just made me feel really really good that people see what I’ve been doing and they’re noticing that I am trying to build my business and it was good support today.”

