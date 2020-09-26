Advertisement

Wichita man faces decade in prison for drug, gun charges

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 26, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges on Monday.

According to McAllister, Luis M. Hernandez, 40, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by an undocumented resident unlawfully in the United States.

According to court documents, McAllister said investigators found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 firearms when serving a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence in the 300 block of North Seneca.

McAllister said sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16 and Hernandez could face no less than a decade in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million on the conspiracy count and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

McAllister said he is thanking the Wichita Police Department, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett for their work on the case.

