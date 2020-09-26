Wichita man faces 10 years in two armed robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two armed robberies in Wichita.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man was sentenced on Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for committing two armed robberies at local hotels.

According to McAllister, Darrell Black, 27, of Wichita pleaded guilty to two counts of commercial robbery. He said in Black’s plea he admitted that on May 27, 2017, he robbed the Extended Stay American at 9450 E. Corporate Hills and on May 29, 2017, he robbed the Days Inn and Suites at 7321 E. Kellog, both in Wichita.

McAllister said in both cases, he held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the hotel cash drawer.

McAllister said he is grateful for the Wichita Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.

