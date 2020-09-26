Advertisement

Trump chooses Barrett for Supreme Court, Kansas lawmakers react

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Congressman Roger Marshall says President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve in the seat left open by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court.

“I’m thrilled that President Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court,” said Marshall. “Over her years of service, Judge Barrett has proven herself to be a tireless defender of the United States Constitution, a woman of faith, and a brilliant legal mind. I know the U.S. Senate will swiftly move to begin the confirmation process and I look forward to following it closely as it develops.”

Marshall said the process reminds residents of how critical the upcoming 2020 General Elections are.

According to Marshall, since Trump took office, the Senate confirmed 217 federal judges, including two on the Supreme Court. He said the well-qualified judges put the Constitution first, stand up for American rights and keep judicial activism off the bench.

Marshall said the Supreme Court vacancy will be a defining issue in the upcoming elections.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a well-qualified nominee, having served as a clerk for Justice Scalia and distinguishing herself as a law professor at Notre Dame before receiving bipartisan support during her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. I will review Judge Barrett’s legal writings in the coming weeks, and I look forward to meeting with her to learn more about her views of the judicial branch and the Constitution.”

Senator Moran said he voted to confirm Judge Barrett to be a United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit on Oct. 31, 2017.

