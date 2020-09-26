TPS micro classrooms successfully complete first week of in person classes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes while micro alternative secondary schools start on Monday.
Topeka Public Schools says it successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes on Friday, in all of its elementary classroom micro models for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. It said on Monday, the remainder of elementary classrooms and alternative secondary schools will offer in-person micro classes five days a week.
TPS said the staggered start is part of its phased-in approach to ensure safety for students.
According to the district, alternative secondary schools include Hope Street, Capital City, TCALC and Avondale West.
TPS said through its phased-in micro model approach it is ensuring students have face to face contact with teachers as well as access to onsite social-emotional resources it provides students.
TPS said it will continue phasing students in throughout the month in ways that expand services for all families.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.
TPS holds first full week of school
Topeka Public Schools has hosted its first full week of school for its early learners.
McCarter Elementary welcomes teachers, and their children, back into the classroom
Topeka Public Schools is allowing teachers to work from home or come to the classrooms and bring their own kids if they want to continue education for USD 501 students.
TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return
Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.