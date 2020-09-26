TPS micro classrooms successfully complete first week of in person classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes while micro alternative secondary schools start on Monday.

Topeka Public Schools says it successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes on Friday, in all of its elementary classroom micro models for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. It said on Monday, the remainder of elementary classrooms and alternative secondary schools will offer in-person micro classes five days a week.

TPS said the staggered start is part of its phased-in approach to ensure safety for students.

According to the district, alternative secondary schools include Hope Street, Capital City, TCALC and Avondale West.

TPS said through its phased-in micro model approach it is ensuring students have face to face contact with teachers as well as access to onsite social-emotional resources it provides students.

TPS said it will continue phasing students in throughout the month in ways that expand services for all families.

