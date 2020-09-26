Advertisement

TPS micro classrooms successfully complete first week of in person classes

(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes while micro alternative secondary schools start on Monday.

Topeka Public Schools says it successfully completed its first full week of in-person classes on Friday, in all of its elementary classroom micro models for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. It said on Monday, the remainder of elementary classrooms and alternative secondary schools will offer in-person micro classes five days a week.

TPS said the staggered start is part of its phased-in approach to ensure safety for students.

According to the district, alternative secondary schools include Hope Street, Capital City, TCALC and Avondale West.

TPS said through its phased-in micro model approach it is ensuring students have face to face contact with teachers as well as access to onsite social-emotional resources it provides students.

TPS said it will continue phasing students in throughout the month in ways that expand services for all families.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

TPS holds first full week of school

Topeka Public Schools has hosted its first full week of school for its early learners.

McCarter Elementary welcomes teachers, and their children, back into the classroom

Topeka Public Schools is allowing teachers to work from home or come to the classrooms and bring their own kids if they want to continue education for USD 501 students.

TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Seaman holds special meeting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Seaman School District Board of Education & Administration will hold a special meeting on Monday.

News

9-26-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Saturday forecast: Hot today, MUCH cooler tomorrow with a rain chance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs will be about 20° cooler between today and tomorrow

News

Topeka Police investigate after one person shot and killed Saturday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person was found shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Latest News

Local

Groundbreaking for Expedition Asia at Sunset Zoo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 5 years in the making Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo broke ground Friday afternoon for the renovation of the zoo to create the new Expedition Asia exhibits.

News

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Three downtown Topeka businesses are in the process of moving out.

News

Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure faces shortage

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure program will have only one distribution next week.

News

Topeka woman celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Residents and staff at Oak Creek came together to celebrate Vivian as she turned 100 years old.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.