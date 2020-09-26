Topeka woman celebrates 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many birthday parties had to be cancelled because of covid-19, Vivian Glessner said she wasn’t going to let anything stop her from celebrating her big day.

Residents and staff at Oak Creek came together to celebrate Vivian as she turned 100 years old.

Vivian has spent her whole life in Topeka and she worked as a licensed practical nurse at Stormont Vail Hospital for over twenty years.

Everyone at Oak Creek says she’s known for her love of flowers and spending time at her favorite spot, which is the back patio.

Glessner has 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Oak Creek is planning another party for Vivian and her family on Sunday.

