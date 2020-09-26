Advertisement

Topeka woman celebrates 100th birthday

Vivian Glessner 100th Birthday
Vivian Glessner 100th Birthday(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many birthday parties had to be cancelled because of covid-19, Vivian Glessner said she wasn’t going to let anything stop her from celebrating her big day.

Residents and staff at Oak Creek came together to celebrate Vivian as she turned 100 years old.

Vivian has spent her whole life in Topeka and she worked as a licensed practical nurse at Stormont Vail Hospital for over twenty years.

Everyone at Oak Creek says she’s known for her love of flowers and spending time at her favorite spot, which is the back patio.

Glessner has 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Oak Creek is planning another party for Vivian and her family on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.

News

Topeka Haunted Woods makes changes to navigate pandemic Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Organizers of Topeka Haunted Woods said the spirit of Halloween does not have to disappear just because the world is in a pandemic. Instead, they have worked with local health officials to safely bring guests into their spooky experience.

News

Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.

News

Gov. Kelly observes Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day with new monument dedication, proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is honoring the lives of fallen service members with a new proclamation and the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Latest News

News

KBI searches for endangered, missing Joplin girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Joplin Police Department in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

News

Richard Schiefelbusch, former KU disabilities researcher, dies at 102

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Richard Schiefelbusch, a former University of Kansas disability researcher, has died at the age of 102.

Coronavirus

LDCPH makes changes to Community COVID-19 Scorecard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is updating its Community COVID-19 Scorecard to reflect the current situation better.

News

Holton man injured in single vehicle accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Holton man is recovering from debilitating injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Thursday evening.

News

Kansas organizations helping victims of crime receive critical support

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas organizations have received grants supporting their critical programs.

News

KU fans allowed to attend athletic events

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Kansas is now allowing fans to attend athletic events.