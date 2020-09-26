Advertisement

Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure faces shortage

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure program will have only one distribution next week.

TRM executive director Barry Feaker says adjustments in the USDA Farmers 2 Families program nationally made them unable to get food supplies for the full week.

He says they have enough for a distribution at 6 p.m. Monday is at the Boys and Girls Clubs, SE 27th and Adams, in the Jefferson Square neighborhood.

He said round three of the Farmers 2 Families food program is expected to resume the following week.

If all goes well - that means all Operation Food Secure sited should resume October 5th.

