Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate after one person shot and killed Saturday morning

Topeka Police investigate after one person shot and killed Saturday morning
Topeka Police investigate after one person shot and killed Saturday morning(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person was found shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. around 2:45 a.m.

Police said they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Groundbreaking for Expedition Asia at Sunset Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 5 years in the making Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo broke ground Friday afternoon for the renovation of the zoo to create the new Expedition Asia exhibits.

News

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Fractured masonry puts landmark Thacher building in danger of closure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Three downtown Topeka businesses are in the process of moving out.

News

Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure faces shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure program will have only one distribution next week.

Latest News

News

Topeka woman celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Residents and staff at Oak Creek came together to celebrate Vivian as she turned 100 years old.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 352 recoveries

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 352 recoveries since its Monday report.

News

Topeka Haunted Woods makes changes to navigate pandemic Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Organizers of Topeka Haunted Woods said the spirit of Halloween does not have to disappear just because the world is in a pandemic. Instead, they have worked with local health officials to safely bring guests into their spooky experience.

News

Over $1.8 million granted to Kansas criminal justice efforts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas criminal justice efforts are receiving a $1.8 million infusion of cash to aid in their work.

News

Gov. Kelly observes Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day with new monument dedication, proclamation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is honoring the lives of fallen service members with a new proclamation and the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

News

KBI searches for endangered, missing Joplin girl

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Joplin Police Department in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.