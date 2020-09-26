Topeka Police investigate after one person shot and killed Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person was found shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. around 2:45 a.m.

Police said they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

