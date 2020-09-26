Advertisement

Topeka Chamber PAC endorses candidates for 2020 General Election

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC has announced its 2020 General Election candidate endorsements.

The Chamber PAC Board said it offered to interview every candidate for contested legislative and county commission races in Shawnee Co. It said following two days of interviews, the PAC is endorsing candidates whose positions on priorities like economic development, transportation and Medicaid Expansion best aligned with its legislative agenda.

“This community is fortunate to have so many dedicated individuals willing to step forward and lead during such challenging times as these. The PAC Board appreciated the time each candidate took to share their views with us.  We are very pleased to support those who best demonstrated their commitment to leading the recovery and getting back to the business of creating a more prosperous future for the entire community,” said Natalie Haag, chair of the Topeka Chamber PAC Board.

The Chamber PAC said it was formed in 2018 and is affiliated with the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, but is distinct from it. It said no staff member of the Greater Topeka Partnership or board member of any of the organizations which make up the Greater Topeka Partnership serves on the PAC.

The Chamber said its endorsements are as follows:

  • State Senate
    • District 18 - Kristen O’Shea
    • District 19 - Anthony Hensley
    • District 20 - Brenda S. Dietrich
  • State House
    • District 50 - Fred C. Patton
    • District 52 - Jesse Borjon
    • District 53 - Jim Gartner
    • District 55 - Annie Kuether
    • District 56 - Virgil Weigel
    • District 57 - John Alcala
    • District 58 - Vic Miller
  • County Commission
    • District 2 - Kevin Cook

