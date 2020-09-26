TFD determines SE Topeka fire intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has determined that an early morning fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 3506 SE Girard St. a little after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Crews said on arrival they found light smoke coming from the attic of a single-story home which was found to be vacant.

TFD said the fire was contained to the structure of origin and was quickly able to extinguish it.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Department determined the cause of the fire to be intentional. It said the estimated structural damage is $10,000 with a $5,000 content loss.

TFD said working smoke detectors were found inside the home.

The Department said agencies that helped with the fire include American Medical Response, Kansas Gas Service, Evergy and the Topeka Police Department.

TFD said if anyone has information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

