Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

All other members of the Rapids staff and players received negative tests.

No Sporting KC members have been said to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLS postpones Sunday’s Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match https://t.co/izM6pGg4yH pic.twitter.com/0dWm288VBK — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 26, 2020

