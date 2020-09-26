Advertisement

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.

All other members of the Rapids staff and players received negative tests.

No Sporting KC members have been said to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 4 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Kaws' Metcalfe goes for a run

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 4: Rossville at McLouth

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West, 14 at Seaman, 59

Updated: 15 hours ago
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Sports

KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Updated: 15 hours ago
KPZ Week 4 GOW: Topeka High at Manhattan

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Junction City, 34 at Washburn Rural, 30

Updated: 15 hours ago
KPZ Week 4: Junction City at Washburn Rural

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Updated: 15 hours ago
KPZ Week 4: Topeka West at Seaman

Sports

KPZ Week 4: Emporia at Highland Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
KPZ Week 4: Emporia at Highland Park

News

KU fans allowed to attend athletic events

Updated: 21 hours ago
The University of Kansas is now allowing fans to attend athletic events.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

National

Royals’ Alex Gordon to retire after 14 years

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that Alex Gordon is retring “after 14 years of hard work and dedication” to the team.