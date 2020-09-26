SENT Topeka hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ teen summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together, SENT Topeka hosted a teen summit event on Saturday to educate teenagers on knowing their rights.

SENT Topeka partnered with the Empowerment Coalition to educate teenagers on how to handle things the right way when it comes to defusing any type of conflict by knowing their constitutional rights.

“These are our future change ancients, so to empower and equip them with that information so that they can be successful no matter where they choose to go in life,” Executive Director of SENT Topeka, Nikki Ramirez-Jennings said.

The Empowerment Coalition held a teen summit at SENT Topeka for teenagers to learn their constitutional rights and share the possible opportunities.

“These are not only professionals in the community, but these are people who are speaking to these kids that have lived in poverty, that have lived in situations where the world says, ‘because you live like that you’re never going to come out of that,’ Ramirez-Jennings said. "So, that shows them that my circumstances don’t define who I am, I define who I am.”

Defense Attorney, Tonda Hill focused on the Bill of Rights, while Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Allen Community College, Chris Greene shared black history, and Trenton James with Shawnee County Community Corrections spoke on what comes with consequences of their actions.

“I’ve had those experiences at young ages. The communities or the environments that these kids are being raised in, do not put them in a position where they know how to ask the proper questions are seek the proper education," James explained.

"There has to be people in my position who have a platform that are willing to educate them and give them advice and suggestions that might be beneficial for them in the future,” James said.

Teenagers from Topeka Youth Project and Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka took part in the summit.

“We hear vast differences of experiences that they’re having and so I think it’s really important to open up those conversations and let them have that voice,” Amy Mullins from Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka added.

Some teens say they’re walking away with a new perspective.

“Jail is not fun,” Genesis Cooper emphasized. “I don’t want to go to prison,” Te’vante Ewing added.

Cooper and Ewing agree that they must be careful making decisions in their lives.

“That your at a higher risk of going to jail, just for your skin color," Ewing said. "We should be more aware of our surroundings and other people,” Cooper added.

The “Know Your Rights” summit was the second event the Empowerment Coalition had for teenagers.

The organization plans to have more future teen summit events coming soon.

